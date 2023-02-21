Man shot, killed at Phoenix home; suspect sought: police

Police say they are investigating a shooting in a Phoenix neighborhood that left a man dead.

Phoenix Police say the shooting happened at around 1 a.m. on Feb. 21 at a home near 27th Avenue and Van Buren.

Police have confirmed that a man was found shot at the home. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A large police presence remains at the scene Tuesday morning. The suspect remains on the loose.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

