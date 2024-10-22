Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Tempe on Thursday | 2024 Election

The Brief Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Arizona for a rally. The rally is set to take place at Mullett Arena in Tempe. Other Democratic and Republican political figures are also scheduled to make stops in Arizona.



Former President Donald Trump is returning to Arizona for another campaign rally.

In an e-mail sent on the morning of Oct. 22, officials with Trump's presidential campaign said the former president will hold a rally on Oct. 24 at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

Per the announcement, doors will open at 10:00 a.m., and former President Trump will make a speech at 2:00 p.m.

The last time former President Trump made a stop in Arizona was on Oct. 13, when he held a rally in Prescott Valley. In August, Trump addressed supporters at a campaign rally in Glendale. That rally took place one day after Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination during their convention in Chicago

Former President Trump's upcoming Arizona stop will come just two days after his running mate, JD Vance, is set to speak at an event in Peoria. Two days after former President Trump's rally. Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Tim Walz is scheduled to visit Arizona. President Joe Biden is also scheduled to visit Arizona at around the same time as Walz.