Tim Walz: Democratic VP nominee returning to Arizona for campaign visit

The Brief Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz will visit Arizona on Oct. 26. No further details on Walz's visit have been announced. Walz made several campaign appearances in the Valley earlier this month.



Days before the general election, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be back in Arizona.

According to the Harris-Walz campaign, the Democratic vice presidential nominee will be in the Grand Canyon State on Oct. 26. Walz will then travel to Nevada on Sunday.

"His return to the Sunbelt battleground states comes as voting is already underway in both states," the campaign said in a news release. "The Harris-Walz campaign is encouraging Arizonans and Nevadans to make a plan to vote early in-person or return their mail ballots."

No further details on Walz's visit to Arizona have been announced.

Walz last visited Arizona earlier this month when he made several campaign stops in the Valley.