Vice Presidential candidates Tim Walz and JD Vance tour Arizona to influence swing state voters

The Brief Both JD Vance and Tim Walz were in Arizona campaigning for votes in the swing state of Arizona. The two vice presidential candidates were both at multiple campaign events on Oct. 9, setting the stage for their presidential ticket mates who are scheduled to appear in the Grand Canyon State later this week. Walz attended events at Chandler and with the Gila River Indian Community. Vance spent time at a church in Mesa and was in Tucson earlier in the day.



With less than a month until Election Day, both vice presidential candidates are campaigning in Arizona, battling for votes in our swing state.

Republican Ohio Senator J.D. Vance and Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are making the rounds and rallying for support.

It's hard to believe, but there are 26 days until the election and when you have a swing state like Arizona, where we've seen some very tight, very close races, both campaigns know how important it is to reach out to these types of communities.

J.D. Vance was at a church in downtown Mesa doing a town hall event with Hispanic voters, talking about issues important to them.

They spoke a lot about the economy and a lot of questions regarding faith were asked as well.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

This happened at the exact same time Tim Walz was in town, also making several stops at many different communities.

Vance was also earlier in Tucson talking about the border, encouraging supporters to get out and vote.

His rally happened at the same time Governor Walz hosted an event with veterans and their families in Chandler.

Walz was joined by Ruben Gallego and John McCain's son, Jim, at the veterans' event, and he later met with the Gila River Indian Community and tribal leaders.

Now, during each of those stops, both of those candidates spoke about the importance of all of those communities getting out the vote.

"Fundamentally, what Kamala Harris is trying to do is take policies that have been tried by Marxist governments in South America and Central America and bring them to the United States of America," Vance said. "And I think a lot of Latinos are saying our family came here to get away from this stuff, not to lean into it and that's exactly what Donald Trump is going to do, prevent that from coming here."

"We understand, and I think you've seen the vice president be part of a Biden-Harris administration that doesn't just understand sovereignty, they honor sovereignty. They understand what it means for our sovereign nation. They understand what it means when our first people on this land - what it means on those relationships to make get them right," Walz said.

All eyes will remain here in Arizona as both presidential candidates will also visit the state later this week.