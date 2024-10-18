JD Vance to speak at campaign event in Peoria

article

The Brief Two weeks before the election, JD Vance will appear at a campaign event at TYR Tactical in Peoria on Oct. 22. Following the Peoria event, Vance will travel to Tucson for a rally.



Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance will be back in the Valley next week for another campaign event.

Vance will speak on Oct. 22 at TYR Tactical in Peoria, the Trump-Vance campaign announced.

Vance is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. Doors open at 11 a.m.

You can register for tickets to the event by clicking here.

Following the event in Peoria, Vance will travel to Tucson where he will hold a rally at the Pima County Fairgrounds. Doors open for the rally at 2:0 p.m. and Vance is scheduled to speak at 4:30 p.m.

You can register for tickets to the rally by clicking here.