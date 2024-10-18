Expand / Collapse search
JD Vance to speak at campaign event in Peoria

Published  October 18, 2024 10:19am MST
TUCSON, AZ - OCT. 9: U.S. Republican vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. JD Vance speaks during a campaign rally at Tucson Speedway on the first day of early voting in the state of Arizona on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Reb

PEORIA, Ariz. - Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance will be back in the Valley next week for another campaign event.

Vance will speak on Oct. 22 at TYR Tactical in Peoria, the Trump-Vance campaign announced.

Vance is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. Doors open at 11 a.m.

You can register for tickets to the event by clicking here.

MORE: Vice Presidential candidates Tim Walz and JD Vance tour Arizona to influence swing state voters

Following the event in Peoria, Vance will travel to Tucson where he will hold a rally at the Pima County Fairgrounds. Doors open for the rally at 2:0 p.m. and Vance is scheduled to speak at 4:30 p.m.

You can register for tickets to the rally by clicking here.