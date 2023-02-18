Scottsdale police search for shooting suspect, 1 in critical condition

Scottsdale officers are searching for a suspect following a shooting on Feb. 18 near Happy Valley Road and Alma School.

Police did not reveal any details about the Saturday shooting, but said one person is in extremely critical condition.

The shooting scene is near Troon Village in Scottsdale.

"Officers have finished clearing the neighborhood & immediate area around the incident location," the department tweeted. "Residents may resume normal activity. There will be officers & crime scene tape at the incident location as investigators respond to the shooting call. Some minor road restrictions."

