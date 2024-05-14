Expand / Collapse search
Maryland State House evacuated after bomb threat

By Christopher Harris
Updated  May 14, 2024 1:36pm MST
Maryland
Bomb threat under investigation at Maryland State House

Former Maryland State Senator John Pica details the bomb threat at the Maryland State House.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A Maryland General Assembly alert was issued Tuesday afternoon, urging anyone inside the Maryland State House to evacuate the area and head home due to a bomb threat.

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 21: The Maryland State House is seen on August 21, 2023 in Annapolis, Maryland. The Maryland State House is the oldest U.S. State Capitol that is still in continuous legislative use in present days since 1772.

The notification went out just before 4 p.m. 

Several Maryland Capitol Police and Annapolis Police officers have already arrived at the building on 100 State Circle to investigate the threat. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 