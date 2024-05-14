Maryland State House evacuated after bomb threat

A Maryland General Assembly alert was issued Tuesday afternoon, urging anyone inside the Maryland State House to evacuate the area and head home due to a bomb threat.

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 21: The Maryland State House is seen on August 21, 2023 in Annapolis, Maryland. The Maryland State House is the oldest U.S. State Capitol that is still in continuous legislative use in present days since 1772. (Photo by A Expand

The notification went out just before 4 p.m.

Several Maryland Capitol Police and Annapolis Police officers have already arrived at the building on 100 State Circle to investigate the threat.

