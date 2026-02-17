Interim director named to lead AHCCCS following Rountree’s resignation

The Brief Roberta Harrison, a veteran of the Arizona Department of Economic Security, has been named interim director of AHCCCS following the Feb. 13 resignation of Ginny Rountree. The leadership change comes as state lawmakers consider Senate Bill 1611, which would strip AHCCCS of its oversight of the American Indian Health Plan. The proposal follows a Jan. 29 legislative hearing where agency officials admitted that while 87% of claims are being processed, payment delays have forced several legitimate providers to close their doors.



The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) has named its interim director since its director stepped down just days ago.

What we know:

Roberta Harrison is now temporarily leading the agency after she joined it in 2025. Before that, she spent 17 years at the Arizona Dept. of Economic Security.

"Governor Hobbs thanks Ginny Rountree for her dedicated service and the meaningful contributions she has made to AHCCCS, leaving a lasting impact. She wishes her all the best," Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs' Office said on Feb. 17. "The governor welcomes Roberta Harrison as Interim Director. She’s confident that Roberta’s extensive public-sector leadership experience and strong commitment to service will ensure continuity and guide the agency forward."

The backstory:

On Monday, Feb. 2, Rountree said she was leaving due to personal health concerns and her final day was on Friday, Feb. 13. She was appointed to lead AHCCCS in late September 2025.

AHCCCS continues to face intense scrutiny following years of widespread health care fraud within the state's sober living homes. State health officials are struggling to regulate unlicensed facilities as lawmakers demand answers regarding payment delays that have forced several legitimate providers to shut down.

Rountree appeared before a legislative committee on Jan. 29 for a second hearing on the matter. Agency officials reported that while 87% of claims are currently being paid, employees are working directly with providers to resolve a backlog of denied claims.

Investigators said the fraudulent scheme primarily targeted Native Americans enrolled in the American Indian Health Plan. Authorities allege victims were cycled through a network of unlicensed sober living homes without receiving medical treatment, while fraudulent behavioral health facilities billed the state for services.

In response, State Sen. Carine Werner introduced Senate Bill 1611, which would require AHCCCS to outsource management of the American Indian Health Plan to a third-party contractor. If passed, the proposal would strip the state agency of its administrative oversight and transfer care management and program integrity to a private firm.