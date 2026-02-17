Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from WED 8:00 AM MST until WED 4:00 PM MST, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Central La Paz, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

DNA results from Nancy Guthrie case released; DHS speaks out on AZ warehouse plan | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  February 17, 2026 6:39pm MST
PHOENIX - DNA results in Nancy Guthrie case released by authorities; controversy persists for DHS detention facility plans in the West Valley; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for February 17, 2026.

1. New developments in Nancy Guthrie case

2. Pima Co. Sheriff has plea for suspect in Nancy Guthrie case

3. Tragedy at Vegas hotel

4. DHS speaks out on Surprise warehouse plan

5. Shocking moment caught on camera

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 2/17/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 2/17/26

It was a wet Tuesday in Arizona, and things aren't drying out anytime soon. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details.

