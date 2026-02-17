DNA results from Nancy Guthrie case released; DHS speaks out on AZ warehouse plan | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - DNA results in Nancy Guthrie case released by authorities; controversy persists for DHS detention facility plans in the West Valley; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for February 17, 2026.
1. New developments in Nancy Guthrie case
Featured
DNA from a glove that was found on the side of the road two miles from Nancy Guthrie's Tucson-area home did not match anyone in the national database, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.
2. Pima Co. Sheriff has plea for suspect in Nancy Guthrie case
Featured
DNA tests on a glove found near Nancy Guthrie’s home yielded no matches in a national database. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, citing a continued rescue mission, urged suspects to release her at a hospital as the search enters week three.
3. Tragedy at Vegas hotel
Featured
Police officers found the mother and daughter dead in their room at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
4. DHS speaks out on Surprise warehouse plan
Featured
Local officials and residents are protesting DHS' plan to convert a Surprise warehouse into an ICE detention facility, a move leaders say was made without their prior knowledge.
5. Shocking moment caught on camera
Featured
A man has been charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault after allegedly trying to snatch a one-year-old girl from her mother.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
It was a wet Tuesday in Arizona, and things aren't drying out anytime soon. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details.
Get the Full Forecast