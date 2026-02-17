Arizona weather forecast: First of 3 storms bringing rain, snow to the state

The Brief Wind advisories remain in effect through Tuesday morning for most Arizona mountain ranges, with gusts between 45 and 55 mph expected as the first of three storm systems moves across the state. Rain and snow began Monday night, with Phoenix expected to see showers after midnight and the Mogollon Rim potentially receiving 3 to 9 inches of snow through Tuesday afternoon. Additional storms arriving Wednesday and Thursday night will bring even stronger winds and an estimated 10 inches of additional snow to the High Country, where winter storm watches are already in place.



Rain and snow are moving across the state in the first of three systems expected to impact Arizona.

Today:

While the first storm system and associated cold front crossed through Arizona early Tuesday morning, rain and snow fell throughout the state. Strong wind gusts picked up across Arizona as well, with gusts over 40 mph at times in northern Arizona. The rain and snow will exit along the front by midday. However, a few additional snow showers may pop up over the High Country through the day. These snow showers could drop a quick 1-3" of snow, if heavy enough. This also means additional periods of slippery road conditions are possible in northern Arizona today.

Thanks to the cold front passage, it will be notably cooler today. The forecast high reaches just 69 degrees in Phoenix, which is below average for this time of year. In Flagstaff, the high temperature will climb just a few degrees above freezing.

The Rest of the Week:

Another storm system and cold front will approach the state overnight into early Wednesday morning. This storm will arrive to much colder conditions across the state, which will allow for quicker snow accumulation as precipitation falls.

As a result, the forecast calls for snow over a larger area of the High Country, with the snow elevation line falling to around 5,000-6,000 feet on Wednesday. Snow totals may reach around 5-10" in Flagstaff, and over 12" at Arizona Snowbowl. A dusting of snow is possible down to Sedona and Payson, and 1-2" is possible for Prescott. The snow totals are lower the farther we track to the east, such as 1-3" at Pinetop and 3-6" for Sunrise Ski.

The next system will keep us even cooler, as the high may not climb above freezing in Flagstaff on Wednesday. Phoenix is forecast to cap at 65 on Wednesday and Thursday, too.

Thursday will remain generally dry before another storm system approaches from the northwest on Thursday night into Friday. Yet again, accumulating snow will be possible in the High Country with rain chances for the Valley. Because this storm is still several days out, there is less certainty on the exact timing and impacts of this storm. However, this will be an active week regardless!

Plan for wet weather and mild temperatures. The forecast highs will remain in the mid 60s through Friday with a quick warm-up expected this weekend.

Road Conditions

Leave prepared before heading north

After recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Get plenty of rest

Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time

Take frequent breaks from driving

Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.

Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work

Change your motor oil to a winter grade

For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight

Get more safety tips at https://azdot.gov/KnowSnow

For Flagstaff area snow-play locations, see FlagstaffArizona.org's Winter Recreation Map or call 844-256-SNOW.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.