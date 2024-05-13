Girl found dead in New Mexico may have relatives in Phoenix area: NCMEC

Officials with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children say new information may lead to a break in a cold case involving an unidentified girl.

In a statement, a spokesperson said an initial genealogy research on the girl, identified only as ‘Jane Doe,' discovered that the girl may have relatives and friends in the Phoenix area. She may also have relatives or friends in Benton County, which is located in southern Washington.

The girl was found dead on May 2, 1996 in Albuquerque, N.M.

"At the time of her death, she was estimated to have been between 14 and 19 years old and was between 5-foot-2-inches tall and 5-foot-4-inches tall. She is believed to have had light brown to reddish hair and light eyes," read a portion of the statement. "Jane Doe was found wearing light blue Levi jeans, a V-neck ribbed sweater and a black lace bra. When she was discovered, her body had been wrapped in trash bags."

(Courtesy: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

A facial reconstruction illustration, which was completed by forensic artists with NCMEC, was also shared out.

Anyone with information should call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678) or the Albuquerque Police Department at 1-877-765-8273.