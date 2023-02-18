Assault at Intel plant in Chandler leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

An investigation is underway after an assault at the Intel Ocotillo campus left one person dead and another injured Saturday morning.

Chandler police did not specify what happened, but said one person is in custody and that there is no threat to the public.

Fire officials confirmed that they were called to the facility for reports of an assault.

The Intel plant is located near Dobson and Ocotillo roads.

This is a developing story.

