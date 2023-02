A teenager was killed in a rollover crash in Goodyear overnight, police said Friday.

The single-vehicle crash happened near Citrus and Indian School Road.

The lone driver, a 17-year-old boy, was thrown from the vehicle and later died from his injuries. It's still unclear what caused the collision.

Citrus Road was shut down between Indian School and Campbell for the investigation, but the roadway has since reopened.

More Arizona headlines