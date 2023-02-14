Shelter-in-place order issued due to HAZMAT situation in Tucson

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Authorities in the Tucson area issued evacuation, shelter-in-place orders and road closures for a part of the city due to a HAZMAT situation on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says it's investigating a collision involving a truck tractor pulling a box trailer that rolled over in the area of I-10 near Rita Road, and is leaking nitric acid.

Road closures, other orders announced

DPS says as a result of the crash, I-10 is closed in both directions between Rita and Kolb roads.

"Reminder: This will be an extensive closure. Motorists in the Tucson area should anticipate an impact on their Wednesday morning commute," DPS said.

Meanwhile, the University of Arizona Police Department says people within a mile radius of the area are asked to shelter in place, and turn off any heaters or AC units that bring in outside air.

Police are asking all personnel at the UA Tech Park to evacuate.

What is nitric acid?

According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), Nitric acid is used in making fertilizers, dyes, and explosives. It can also be used in the polymer industry.

"Exposure to nitric acid can cause irritation to the eyes, skin, and mucous membrane; it can also cause delayed pulmonary edema, pneumonitis, bronchitis, and dental erosion. Nitric acid is highly corrosive. Workers may be harmed from exposure to nitric acid," read a portion of NIOSH's website.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

