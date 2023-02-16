Phoenix Police Officer John Wing dies

The Phoenix Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers.

The department said on Wednesday that Officer John Wing passed away on Feb. 5. Officer Wing's cause of death is unknown.

Wing had been with Phoenix Police since May 21, 2007, and was assigned to the Cactus Park Precinct.

Wing leaves behind a wife and six children.

A GoFundMe has been established on behalf of Wing's family. You can donate by clicking here.

"Please keep his family, friends, and co-workers in your thoughts," the department said. "Rest in Peace Officer Wing, you will be dearly missed."

