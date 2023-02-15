Expand / Collapse search
Suspect in custody after carjacking APS worker, DPS says

By and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 9:54AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Suspect in custody after carjacking APS vehicle, DPS says

AVONDALE, Ariz. - A suspect accused of stealing an Arizona Public Service worker's truck at gunpoint Wednesday morning has been taken into custody.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident began just before 5 a.m. on Feb. 15 when a 24-year-old suspect's car broke down on the Loop 101 near Thomas Road in Phoenix.

An APS worker stopped to assist the suspect with his vehicle, but the suspect pulled out a gun and took the worker's truck, leaving the worker on the side of the road.

Authorities later found the vehicle abandoned in a ditch near Avondale and Lower Buckeye Road. After abandoning the APS truck, DPS spokesman Bart Graves said the suspect entered a nearby home through the backyard, still armed with a gun.

stolen aps truck chase

A suspect accused of stealing an Arizona Public Service work truck before leading authorities on a chase on Feb. 15 has been taken into custody.

A family of four was inside the home – a man and woman, and two young children.

"We are thankful that the father, in this case, was able to talk the suspect into leaving his residence… no one was harmed," Graves said.

After leaving the home, the suspect scaled multiple walls on nearby homes before he was found by a SWAT team and taken into custody.

The suspect has not been identified. He will be booked into jail. No injuries were reported.

