Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Central La Paz
11
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Gila County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:45 PM MST, Greenlee County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 12:00 PM MST, Graham County

Man dies after being found severely injured in Mesa Goodwill parking lot, suspect wanted

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man dies after being found severely injured in Mesa Goodwill parking lot, suspect wanted

MESA, Ariz. - A severely injured man was found in the parking lot of a Mesa Goodwill earlier this week, and police are asking for the public's help in solving his murder.

Johnathan Gliege, 32, was not breathing when officers found him at a location near Gilbert Road and University Drive just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 17.

Gliege "had injuries to his body that appear to be the result of foul play," police said.

The 32-year-old was taken to a hospital where he eventually died.

Investigators have been trying to figure out what happened, but have yet to find any witnesses or video footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mesa Police at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Johnathan Gliege

Johnathan Gliege, the victim

More Arizona headline




 