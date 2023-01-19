Expand / Collapse search
Robbery suspect dead following police shooting: Goodyear PD

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 7:15PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Pursuit ends in deadly shooting, Goodyear Police officials say

According to police, officers were trying to capture a robbery suspect when the suspect fled, which led to a pursuit and ended in a police shooting. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.

PHOENIX - Officials with the Goodyear Police Department say an investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Laveen.

According to a statement, officers were in the process of catching an adult suspect from an armed robbery that happened in Goodyear on Jan. 15, and the suspect was tracked to the area of 75th Avenue and Broadway.

"When officers attempted to take the suspect into custody with the assistance of Buckeye SWAT, the suspect fled from officers. Less lethal means were used to take the suspect into custody. Less lethal means failed, and that began a pursuit," read a portion of the statement.

The pursuit, according to officials, ended in the area of 75th Avenue and Southern, where officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect was in.

 "Unfortunately, it escalated to a lethal confrontation. The suspect was shot by police," read a portion of the statement. "Lifesaving measure were performed on scene, and the suspect was pronounced deceased on scene."

The suspect was identified by police as an adult Hispanic male, and a handgun was recovered at the scene, near the suspect.

