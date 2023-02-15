Suspect on the run after shooting at Food City in Phoenix critically injures a man, police say

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting at a Food City in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon and the suspect hasn't been found, police say.

The investigation began at Van Buren Street and 27th Avenue after officers responded to a shooting call and found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

There are no suspects detained in connection to this shooting, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

Detectives are working to learn what led up to this shooting.

Police investigation at Food City in Phoenix on Feb. 15, 2023

