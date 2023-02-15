Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
5
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 9:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Developing

Suspect on the run after shooting at Food City in Phoenix critically injures a man, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:14PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix grocery store shooting investigation

PHOENIX - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting at a Food City in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon and the suspect hasn't been found, police say.

The investigation began at Van Buren Street and 27th Avenue after officers responded to a shooting call and found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

There are no suspects detained in connection to this shooting, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

Detectives are working to learn what led up to this shooting.

Police investigation at Food City in Phoenix on Feb. 15, 2023

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More reports: