Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Feb. 17-20

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation put a hold on freeway projects for the Super Bowl weekend, but they're back again.

Watch out for these closures across the Valley this weekend:

I-17

In north Phoenix, the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be shut down between Thunderbird and Union Hills Drive starting at 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The following ramps will be closed:

I-17 NB on-ramps at Northern, Dunlap, Peoria, Cactus

I-17 NB ramps to Loop 101 (both directions)

Alternate routes: ADOT recommends taking SR 51 to Loop 101 westbound to get around the closure. 19th or 35th Avenue can also be used to access Loop 101 or I-17 past the closure.

US 60

The eastbound lanes of US 60 will be shut down between Higley and Loop 202 at the "SuperRedTan" interchange from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The eastbound on-ramps at Val Vista and Greenfield Road will be closed.

Alternate routes: Drivers can take Loop 202 Red Mountain or Santan instead. Surface streets like Baseline Road can be used to get past the closure.

I-10

The eastbound lanes will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 Santan starting at 10 p.m. Friday until 10 p.m. Saturday.

The westbound lanes will be restricted to two lanes near Broadway Road.

The following ramps will be shut down:

Westbound US 60 ramp to I-10 EB

I-10 EB on-ramp at Broadway Road

US 60 EB on- and off-ramps at Mill Avenue

HOV ramps between I-10 and US 60

Alternate routes

Taking Loop 202 EB at the I-10/SR 51 Mini-Stack to Loop 101 Price Freeway, then head south to Loop 202 Santan in Chandler. I-10 drivers detouring onto US 60 can also take Loop 101 southbound to Loop 202 to get around.

If in the west Valley, drivers can use Loop 202 South Mountain to get around the closure.

-

I-10 westbound will be restricted to three lanes near Chandler Boulevard.

Guadalupe Road will be closed in both directions near I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday.

-

In the Buckeye area, I-10 westbound will be restricted to one lane between Miller Road and Palo Verde Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

The I-10 WB ramp to SR 85 southbound will be closed from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the SR 85 northbound ramp to I-10 WB will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. on Monday, March 13.

Loop 303

Loop 303 westbound will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 4 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The I-17 ramps to the freeway will be open with access to eastbound Sonoran Desert Drive.

Alternate route: ADOT recommends taking SR 74 westbound to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to get around the closure.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory