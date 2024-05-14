Man, woman shot in Phoenix; suspect on the loose

A man and a woman are expected to survive after being shot early Tuesday morning, and the suspect remains on the loose.

The incident began just after 2 a.m. on May 14 when Phoenix Police officers responded to 31st Avenue and Van Buren Street where a man was found with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

"While at the scene, it was learned that the suspect from the shooting and an adult female had left the area after the shooting and that it was possible that the woman that left was also shot by the suspect," police said.

31st Avenue and Van Buren Street in Phoenix.

Officers found the suspect's vehicle at 27th and Campbell Avenues, where the woman was found inside with a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

27th and Campbell Avenues in Phoenix.

The suspect was not found.

"This case remains active and the search for the suspect is ongoing," police said.