Glendale woman set to graduate killed in apparent murder-suicide by ex-boyfriend, police say

The Brief Monet Newton, 24, and Chase Cooper, 22, were found dead in Glendale on Oct. 15. Police say Cooper killed Newton before taking his own life. The two were previously romantically involved but were broken up at the time of the shooting.



We're learning more about the victim in an apparent murder-suicide in Glendale that took the lives of a 24-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man on Tuesday.

According to the World Health Organization, nearly 1 in 3 women experience physical or sexual abuse at some point in their life. Numbers are not far behind for men, with 1 in 4 men becoming the victim of physical violence or rape.

It's a topic that can bring up shame or embarrassment, but it's one that experts say needs to be discussed to help potentially save lives.

Woman reportedly killed by her ex-boyfriend

What was supposed to be a happy time for Monet Newton, 24, and her loved ones turned to tragedy on Oct. 15 just after 12 p.m. near 79th Avenue and Bell Road.

"Initially, family members were coming into town for a celebration. We understand that Monet was getting ready to graduate with her master's degree program," said city of Glendale spokesperson Jose Santiago.

When Newton's family couldn't reach her to pick them up from the airport, a welfare check was called in. That's when a family friend found her body, along with the body of Chase Cooper, 22, with gunshot wounds.

"Initial information leads investigators to believe this was a murder-suicide conducted by Chase Cooper," police said.

Monet Newton, 24, and Chase Cooper, 22

They both died from what Glendale Police believe was a murder-suicide. Police say the two had been in a relationship, but recently broke up.

"This relationship was a little less than a year, but at the time that this took place, they were no longer romantically involved," Santiago explained.

Kate Thoene with New Life Center says Arizona has the 5th highest domestic violence rate in the country, and while it's not clear if there was domestic violence happening in this case prior to this week, it can take seven instances of abuse for a person to leave an abuser for good.

The period after leaving is often the most dangerous, and making a safety plan is crucial.

"Collecting specific documentation that you might need once you leave," Thoene advised. "It's doing some things on your technology that doesn't allow your abuser to know your location."

Thoene says warning signs for abusive relationships aren't always physical.

"That would include insulting, demeaning, shaming you, threatening, pressuring you to do things you don't want to do, controlling your finances," Thoene explained. "All these things have to do with power and control."

Concerned loved ones need to understand that the abused person knows the situation and their abuser best, Thoene said.

"They understand what might set them off or might trigger them, so I think just trusting in that person to know what to do, but also to be a non-judgmental friend who they can come to and look for resources for them," she said.

While Newton was set to graduate, she was also an employee with the Phoenix Suns and Mercury.

Senior Vice President of Communications, Stacey Mitch, said in a statement, "We are devastated by the tragic loss of our friend and colleague Monet Newton. She was a beloved member of our team, whose smile and joy touched us all. We will deeply miss her. Our thoughts are with her family and friends."

Grand Canyon University says Newton was set to attend a graduation ceremony for her Master’s of Science in Industrial and Organizational Psychology.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Monet and her family during this difficult time. We are making counseling or support services available to anyone in the GCU family who knew Monet," the university said.

Domestic violence resources

If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

https://newlifectr.org/

Arizona Department of Economic Security - Domestic Violence Services

City of Phoenix Domestic Violence Resources

Suicide resources

Help is available. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.