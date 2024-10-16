Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide was set to graduate, Glendale Police say

The Brief Monet Newton, 24, and 22-year-old Chase Cooper were found shot to death on Oct. 15 near 79th Avenue and Bell Road. Police believe the incident was a murder-suicide carried out by Cooper. Newton was set to graduate from her Master's program this week.



Police have identified two people who were found dead on Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide at a Glendale apartment complex.

Glendale Police say 24-year-old Monet Newton and 22-year-old Chase Cooper were found shot to death just after 12 p.m. on Oct. 15 near 79th Avenue and Bell Road.

"Initial information leads investigators to believe this was a murder-suicide conducted by Chase Cooper," police said.

Chase Cooper

Investigators say Monet was set to graduate from her Master's program this week, and she had family coming into town. When Monet didn't pick up her family members at the airport, they became concerned and went to her apartment.

"Eventually, they made entry into the apartment, discovering the deceased bodies of Monet and Chase," police said.

Police say Newton and Cooper had been in a romantic relationship that recently ended. They were not living together.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

