2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Glendale

article

The Brief Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide on Oct. 15 near 79th Avenue and Bell Road. The victims were not identified.



Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday in Glendale.

Glendale Police say the incident happened on Oct. 15 at an apartment complex near 79th Avenue and Bell Road.

"We can confirm there are two dead and it appears to be a murder suicide," police said.

No further details have been released at this time.

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.