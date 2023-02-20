Nearly 350 arrests made during human trafficking, sex crimes operation in Phoenix area

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
7
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
High Wind Watch
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
High Wind Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Nearly 350 arrests made during human trafficking, sex crimes operation in Phoenix area

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - As people from all over the country traveled to Arizona for the Super Bowl and the WM Phoenix Open, police say nearly 350 arrests were made in connection to an operation that targeted human trafficking and sex crimes.

According to Phoenix Police, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies conducted the operation between Jan. 30 and Feb 11, as large events were held across the Phoenix area – including Super Bowl LVII, the WM Phoenix Open, and the Barrett-Jackson Auto Auction.

"These events draw large crowds of people, many of them from outside of the state, and large events can create a bigger market for human trafficking and prostitution related activities," police said in a news release. "Over 100 law enforcement officers from state, local and federal agencies worked daily to address the issue of human trafficking in the Valley."

Police say the operation targeted adults attempting to pay for sex with minors, online predators, street prostitution, and sex buyer apprehension.

"The priority of these operations was to identify and recover juveniles or adult victims of human trafficking as it relates to fraud, force or coercion as well as to provide victim outreach," police said.

During the operation, police made 48 felony arrests and 300 misdemeanor arrests – 120 of which were alleged sex buyers. 

Five juveniles and one adult victim were recovered, and seven guns were seized. 

More Arizona headlines