Fuel tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of gas punctures in Phoenix; residents asked to avoid area

Hazmat crews in Phoenix and Glendale are working to contain a leak after a fuel tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of gas punctured early Sunday morning.

Hundreds of gallons of unleaded fuel spilled near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, but fire officials say they built berms to prevent it from leaking into any storm drains.

"The tanker appears to have taken the turn a little too short," said Capt. Scott Douglas with Phoenix Fire. "Crews arrived on scene, they diverted the fuel made sure the fuel did not go into the storm drains or down the street."

Two nearby businesses had to be evacuated, and fire officials say it's not a residential area.

A nursing tanker will come to transfer the remaining fuel to an intact truck.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area due to the strong smell of gasoline. Traffic restrictions are expected to remain in place until the afternoon.

More Arizona headlines