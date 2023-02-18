Child dies after being hit by car in north Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was killed while crossing the street.

The collision happened at around 6:45 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Wood Drive.

Officers found Aidan Begay lying on the street with severe injuries. He eventually died from at the hospital.

The driver involved stayed at the scene and spoke with police.

"Detectives responded and determined Begay crossed mid-block across 19th Avenue just before the collision," police said.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash. No arrests have been made.

