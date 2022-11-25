Police investigating deadly shooting in Phoenix

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

The shooting reportedly happened in an area north of 12th Street and Bethany Home Road. The victim, identified only as an adult male, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

"The suspect involved left prior to officer arriving on scene," read a portion of a brief statement released by police.

Investigators did not release a description of the suspect. However, police did say there is no threat to the community.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

