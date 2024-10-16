Deaf man with cerebral palsy hit and tased by Phoenix Police officers; investigations underway

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief Tyron McAlpin was seen on body camera footage being hit and tased by Phoenix Police officers on Aug. 19. He is deaf and disabled, his wife told officers during the incident. Several local leaders call the footage concerning while investigations into the incident are underway.



Investigations are underway following an aggressive arrest in Phoenix causing national outcry.

Phoenix Police say a man bit and swung at them, while his attorney says the man, who is deaf, disabled and black, was the victim of a violent police assault.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and several city council members call the body camera footage very concerning and confirm investigations are underway.

The incident is now being investigated by the Professional Standards Bureau and Phoenix’s Force Evaluation Review Unit.

The video shows Tyron McAlpin’s Aug. 19 arrest near Indian School Road and 12th Street.

FOX 10 is planning to speak with his lawyer on Oct. 17, but in the meantime, did obtain video from his lawyer of the encounter.

It’s an encounter that’s sparking outrage.

"Hey buddy, stop where you’re at. Have a seat," an officer tells McAplin.

What follows is a scuffle that can be seen from two angles – the officer’s body camera and store surveillance footage.

You can see a man, later identified as 34-year-old Tyron McAlpin, walking and looking down at his phone. A cop car approaches.

On the right, you see the door open after giving orders to stop. Within moments, the officer puts his hands on McAlpin and punches are thrown in both directions.

A second officer arrives.

"Tase him, tase him, tase him," an officer says. His camera is obstructed.

He later tells another cop that it flew off. Cameras captured repeated punches and him being tasered.

"Hands behind your back, hands behind your back," an officer said.

A woman later shows up, identifying herself as McAlpin’s wife. She explains why he didn’t follow the officer’s commands.

"He’s deaf, and he has cerebral palsy," his wife said.

"How can he be deaf if he was on the phone?" the officer said.

"Because I know sign language, that’s why. I sign to him," McAlpin's wife said.

Multiple cop cars and paramedics later arrive. One officer tells them he’s injured.

"He got bit by the guy," an officer said.

A paramedic asked, "Where at?"

The second officer also reported a swelling hand in the police report, which also accused McAlpin of repeatedly swinging at officers and leaving a bite mark.

According to that document, this all began when officers were called to a gas station for reports of a fight. A man identified McAlpin as his attacker from across the street.

"You’re saying that’s the guy?" the officer asked the alleged victim. He replied, "With the backwards hat on, yep."

That’s when officers say they pursued McAlpin in their vehicles.

Police documents state gas station employees did not witness a fight and no angles from the security cameras captured any punches thrown.

McAlpin has not been charged with assaulting the man at the gas station. He is, however, facing charges of aggravated assault against an officer, which is a felony.

FOX 10 reached out to the Phoenix Police Department with a list of questions, but has not heard back.

The President of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association (PLEA), Darrell Kriplean, responded to the incident saying, in full:

"We are aware of an incident that occurred on August 19, 2024, where an individual resisted arrest after immediately becoming combative with our officers who wanted to question him about his involvement in a previous assault on a community member.

While some in the media are making this incident about race and discrimination, it is really about 2 police officers in full Phoenix Police uniform driving fully marked police cars coming under immediate attack by someone who was alleged to have committed a crime. Our officers have the right to defend themselves against attack by utilizing reasonable and necessary force based on the circumstances presented at the time.

After reviewing all evidence presented, Maricopa County Superior Court Commissioner Nick Saccone determined there was sufficient evidence for the felony charges against the suspect due to his actions against the officers. We stand behind our officers and would caution the community on making judgments about the incident until all evidence is reviewed rather than a snippet of body cam footage."

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell released a statement, saying, in full:

"Some in our community have voiced their concerns regarding the charges against Tyron McAlpin. I have great faith in the attorneys who work at MCAO, and those who have reviewed this case so far. I also respect those who have raised concerns. Because of the attention on this case, I will personally review the entire file, as well as the totality of the video. I may reach a different conclusion, or I may not, but I believe this case merits additional scrutiny."

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego's full statement reads:

"I have watched the body-camera footage from a police interaction with Tyron McAlpin. I share the deep concern we’ve heard from some in our community, and this incident warrants a full and thorough investigation. Both the Professional Standards Bureau and the Force Evaluation Review Unit have opened investigations, and I expect them to offer complete analysis, thorough conclusions, and recommendations.

Beyond these bodies of review, the City Council and I remain committed to fostering community trust, and we continue our work to further accountability and transparency within our Department. Just a few weeks ago, the Council unanimously approved key police reform recommendations to better document police activity and enhance data collection, as well as improve the department’s internal investigations and evaluative processes. That work is ongoing and important, and as the investigative process for this incident takes place, we will not lose sight of our improvement efforts."