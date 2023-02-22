Investigators looking into 2nd shooting involving Phoenix police officers

Phoenix Police officials say they are looking into another shooting involving one of their police officers.

The incident, according to a tweet, happened in a residential area near Adams Street and 27th Avenue.

"No injuries to Officers. No outstanding suspects," read a brief tweet made by officials on the matter.

This is the second shooting involving police officers in the Phoenix area on Feb. 22. The other shooting happened in the area of 23rd Avenue and Glendale.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

