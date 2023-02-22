Investigators looking into 2nd shooting involving Phoenix police officers

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
11
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 5:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM MST, Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 11:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Developing

Investigators looking into 2nd shooting involving Phoenix police officers

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 5:43PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are looking into another shooting involving one of their police officers.

The incident, according to a tweet, happened in a residential area near Adams Street and 27th Avenue.

"No injuries to Officers. No outstanding suspects," read a brief tweet made by officials on the matter.

This is the second shooting involving police officers in the Phoenix area on Feb. 22. The other shooting happened in the area of 23rd Avenue and Glendale.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Read More Arizona Stories