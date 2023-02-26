Teenage boy accused of killing man outside south Phoenix business
PHOENIX - A teenage boy has been accused of shooting and killing a man outside a south Phoenix business.
The alleged murder happened in the parking lot of a business near Central and Euclid avenues on Feb. 22. Police found a man who had been shot multiple times after being called sometime after 10 p.m. that evening.
The victim, identified as 27-year-old William Masters, died from his injuries at the hospital.
A teen suspect was detained near the shooting scene and has now been referred to Maricopa County Juvenile Courts for charges.
