Teenage boy accused of killing man outside south Phoenix business

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A teenage boy has been accused of shooting and killing a man outside a south Phoenix business.

The alleged murder happened in the parking lot of a business near Central and Euclid avenues on Feb. 22. Police found a man who had been shot multiple times after being called sometime after 10 p.m. that evening.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old William Masters, died from his injuries at the hospital.

A teen suspect was detained near the shooting scene and has now been referred to Maricopa County Juvenile Courts for charges.

