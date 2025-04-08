New details emerge in deadly Peoria car crash

The Brief Peoria Police said a Surprise man died in an April 7 three-car crash near 107th Avenue and Rose Garden Lane. Two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.



The Peoria Police Department released more details about an April 7 crash that killed a man and hurt two others.

What we know:

The three-car crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near 107th Avenue and Rose Garden Lane. It involved a white 2018 Hyundai Elantra, a silver 2003 INFINITI I35 and a blue 2019 BMW X3.

"Preliminary investigation shows the driver of the Hyundai Elantra was traveling westbound on Rose Garden Lane. The driver of the Elantra failed to yield from a stop sign at the intersection of W. Rose Garden Lane / N. 107th Avenue and collided with a BMW X3 which was traveling northbound. The BMW then collided with an Infiniti I35 which was traveling southbound on 107th Avenue," Peoria Police said in a news release on April 8.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The BMW driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile passenger from the BMW and the INFINITI driver were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver who died is Thomas Savovich of Surprise, Arizona. His age wasn't detailed by police.

"The Peoria Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating this incident," Peoria Police said. "Impairment was investigated and has been ruled out."

Map of where the crash happened: