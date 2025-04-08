'Make Arizona Healthy Again': RFK Jr. visiting Phoenix on April 8

The Brief RFK Jr. will be in Phoenix on April 8 to speak at a news conference. The U.S. Health Secretary's visit is part of the Trump administration's "Make America Health Again" tour.



Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will visit Arizona on Tuesday as part of the Trump administration's "Make America Healthy Again" tour.

What they're saying:

According to a news release, the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services will be joined by Senate Majority Leader Janae Shamp and Rep. Leo Biasiucci for a news conference where they will "discuss state legislation to support the ‘Make Arizona Healthy Again’ agenda, in line with the Trump Administration's efforts to ‘Make America Healthy Again.’

Rep. Myron Tsosie, Maricopa County School Superintendent Shelli Boggs, and Arizona functional medicine specialist Dr. Julie Hinman are also scheduled to speak at the event.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before Kennedy is sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Oval Office at the White House on February 13, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

RFK Jr.'s visit comes as the state Senate is set to vote on two bills.

House Bill 2164 would ban ultra-processed foods containing harmful additives from being served in public schools.

Meanwhile, HB 2165 would ban food stamp recipients from being able to purchase soda with their benefits.