Multiple bicyclists in Goodyear hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

Multiple bicyclists have been hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle in Goodyear, fire officials said Saturday.

The collision happened near MC-85 and Cotton Lane. It's unknown how severely they were hurt.

"Teams from numerous automatic aid agencies are actively treating all the injuries on-scene and transporting patients to various hospitals in the area," said Manny Cordova with Goodyear Fire.

Cotton Lane will be shut down from the circle at Estrella Parkway to MC-85 for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

