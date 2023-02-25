Expand / Collapse search
Multiple bicyclists in Goodyear hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

FOX 10 Phoenix

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Multiple bicyclists have been hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle in Goodyear, fire officials said Saturday.

The collision happened near MC-85 and Cotton Lane. It's unknown how severely they were hurt.

"Teams from numerous automatic aid agencies are actively treating all the injuries on-scene and transporting patients to various hospitals in the area," said Manny Cordova with Goodyear Fire.

Cotton Lane will be shut down from the circle at Estrella Parkway to MC-85 for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

Ambulances line up after bicyclist group is hit by vehicle in Goodyear

A large number of emergency crews and first responders were seen after a serious crash involving a group of bicyclists in Goodyear. (Credit: Diamondback Security Cameras)