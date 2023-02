Glendale police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man seriously injured.

The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

A man was hospitalized in life-threatening condition after he was shot multiple times, police said.

A dark-colored sedan was seen leaving the area, but it's not known how it may be related to the shooting.

No other information was released.

