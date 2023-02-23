How successful was the Super Bowl in Phoenix? A look at the numbers

Events for Super Bowl LVII were popular around the Phoenix area, and organizers have released data showing how many people attended all the fun for the big game.

The Super Bowl Host Committee says nearly 300,000 people came out to the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix. That includes the nearly 25,000 people that attended the Super Bowl Watch Party at Margaret T. Hance Park.

Sky Harbor saw more than 200,000 travelers on the Monday after the big game, setting a new record for the airport's single busiest day.

The previous record was set back in 2015 - the day after Super Bowl XLIX, with more than 150,000 visitors.

More than 250,000 people rode the Valley Metro light rail, officials said.

More than 6,000 members of the media came to Arizona from more than 24 countries, and 45,000 "credentialed teammates" brought Super Bowl LVII to fruition.

A full economic impact report is expected to be released by Arizona State University later this year.

Learn more: https://www.azsuperbowl.com/about/

