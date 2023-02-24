Mesa man arrested in connection with cockfighting operation: MCSO

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's office say they have dismantled a major cockfighting operation in East Mesa, and now, a property owner is accused of felony offenses in connection with the operation.

According to deputies, they got a tip on Christmas Eve about a cockfighting event near Mountain Road and Williams Field Roads, and when they got to the property, about a hundred people report redly drove off.

Investigators say they found dead and bloody roosters, weapons used by the birds in cockfights, as well as transportation boxes for the birds. In addition, there's not a home on the 105,000 square-foot property, only chicken coops and fenced areas.

In all, deputies say nearly 165 roosters were found at the site.

Officials say Jose Hinojos was taken into custody on Feb. 23. Hinojos allegedly sold $50 raffle tickets to people attending the cockfighting event, with winners receiving a rooster. Hinojos is accused of three felony counts of cockfighting.

