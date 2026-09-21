Chandler man arrested after making violent threats against Gov. Hobbs, local children: court docs

The Brief An East Valley man was arrested over the weekend at a home in Chandler for allegedly making terrifying, explicit threats to commit mass violence against local children and public officials. Daniel Lamb is facing one count of making terrorist threats after police said he targeted Basis Chandler Primary North and Governor Katie Hobbs in emails and text messages. Family members told police Lamb has struggled with mental health issues for nearly two decades, and court documents show his bail is set at 100 thousand dollars.



An East Valley man has been arrested and accused of making terrifying, explicit threats to commit mass violence targeting local children and public officials. He was taken into custody over the weekend at a home in Chandler.

What we know:

Daniel Lamb is now facing one count of making terrorist threats after police say he specifically targeted an elementary school and Governor Katie Hobbs.

"You're here for making threats, a class 3 felony. I found probable cause to believe you committed that offense," the judge said in video court.

Targeting Children:

Police say Lamb explicitly threatened to use his vehicle to run over children, pointing out what he called a "flimsy barrier" at BASIS Chandler Primary North.

BASIS released the following statement on the incident on Sept. 21.

"This afternoon, BASIS Chandler Primary North became aware that the school was referenced in arrest records connected to an individual, unaffiliated with the school or BASIS Charter Schools, who was arrested over the weekend in connection with multiple alleged threats. While any situation involving threats is deeply concerning, we remain in contact with law enforcement and understand that the individual is currently in custody. Additionally, there is no known connection between the individual and the campus. Upon becoming aware of the matter this afternoon, BASIS Chandler Primary North promptly notified families and staff.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority. We are grateful for the actions of the Chandler Police Department and for their ongoing communication with the school. We will continue to keep our community informed should we receive any additional information that impacts the school."

Targeting Politicians:

Investigators state Lamb's threats also targeted state leaders, including direct threats to stab Governor Katie Hobbs and to kill every politician in the country. He warned that if he was not arrested, he would use his car to kill as many people as possible.

Big picture view:

On his Instagram page, it shows dozens of disturbing emails. The page was started in January 2025.

Dig deeper:

Family members told police Lamb has struggled with mental health issues for nearly two decades, noting he believes he is possessed by "child killers." In his own messages, Lamb claimed the "child killers" have been urging him to plan an attack.

Court documents show Lamb has prior arrests dating back to 2014 for family disturbance, theft, harassment and intimidation and more.

What's next:

His bond is set at $100,000. Court records show he has not posted bond. He is due back in court later this week.