Teen arrested in deadly Casa Grande house party shooting
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - A teenager has been arrested in connection with a house party shooting over the weekend that left a man dead.
The backstory:
Casa Grande police say the shooting happened at around 1:20 a.m. on Sept 20 near Trekell and Rodeo roads.
When officers got to the scene, they found 18-year-old Joseph Castro dead in the driveway from multiple gunshot wounds.
Suspect arrested:
Investigators say they were able to identify a suspect's vehicle using Flock Automated License Plate Readers.
"Detectives were able to locate the vehicle in Casa Grande just hours after the shooting," police said. "Patrol Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop, and the 16-year-old driver was taken into custody without incident."
The teenage suspect was arrested and booked into a juvenile detention facility.
What we don't know:
It's unknown what led up to the shooting.
What you can do:
Detectives say they "have obtained significant evidence indicating additional suspects were involved in the shooting."
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 520-840-3175 or Silent Witness at 520-836-2100.
Map of where the shooting happened:
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a Sept. 21, 2026, Facebook post by the Casa Grande Police Department and a Sept. 20 FOX 10 report.