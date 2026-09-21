Teen arrested in deadly Casa Grande house party shooting

The Brief Joseph Castro, 18, was killed in a shooting outside a house party in Casa Grande on Sept. 20. A 16-year-old teen has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Police believe there are more suspects involved in the shooting. Anyone with information should call police at 520-840-3175 or Silent Witness at 520-836-2100.



A teenager has been arrested in connection with a house party shooting over the weekend that left a man dead.

The backstory:

Casa Grande police say the shooting happened at around 1:20 a.m. on Sept 20 near Trekell and Rodeo roads.

When officers got to the scene, they found 18-year-old Joseph Castro dead in the driveway from multiple gunshot wounds.

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Suspect arrested:

Investigators say they were able to identify a suspect's vehicle using Flock Automated License Plate Readers.

"Detectives were able to locate the vehicle in Casa Grande just hours after the shooting," police said. "Patrol Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop, and the 16-year-old driver was taken into custody without incident."

The teenage suspect was arrested and booked into a juvenile detention facility.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Detectives say they "have obtained significant evidence indicating additional suspects were involved in the shooting."

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 520-840-3175 or Silent Witness at 520-836-2100.

Map of where the shooting happened: