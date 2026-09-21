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Teen arrested in deadly Casa Grande house party shooting

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated September 21, 2026 11:00 AM MST Published September 21, 2026 10:18 AM MST
(previous report): New video captures deadly gunfire erupting outside Casa Grande house party
(previous report): New video captures deadly gunfire erupting outside Casa Grande house party

(previous report): New video captures deadly gunfire erupting outside Casa Grande house party

Security video captured 19 gunshots during a Casa Grande house party shooting that killed 18-year-old Joseph Castro. FOX 10s Jacob Luthi hears from the victim's family.

The Brief

    • Joseph Castro, 18, was killed in a shooting outside a house party in Casa Grande on Sept. 20.
    • A 16-year-old teen has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
    • Police believe there are more suspects involved in the shooting. Anyone with information should call police at 520-840-3175 or Silent Witness at 520-836-2100.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - A teenager has been arrested in connection with a house party shooting over the weekend that left a man dead.

The backstory:

Casa Grande police say the shooting happened at around 1:20 a.m. on Sept 20 near Trekell and Rodeo roads.

When officers got to the scene, they found 18-year-old Joseph Castro dead in the driveway from multiple gunshot wounds.

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Casa Grande house party shooting leaves 18-year-old dead, suspect at large
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Casa Grande house party shooting leaves 18-year-old dead, suspect at large

The hunt is on for a gunman after an 18-year-old was shot and killed outside a Casa Grande house party near Trekell Road and Rodeo Road.

Suspect arrested:

Investigators say they were able to identify a suspect's vehicle using Flock Automated License Plate Readers.

"Detectives were able to locate the vehicle in Casa Grande just hours after the shooting," police said. "Patrol Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop, and the 16-year-old driver was taken into custody without incident."

The teenage suspect was arrested and booked into a juvenile detention facility.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Detectives say they "have obtained significant evidence indicating additional suspects were involved in the shooting."

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 520-840-3175 or Silent Witness at 520-836-2100.

Map of where the shooting happened:

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a Sept. 21, 2026, Facebook post by the Casa Grande Police Department and a Sept. 20 FOX 10 report.

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