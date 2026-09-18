Alleged fake cop busted on I-17; Arizona cracks down on motorcycle lane splitters l Morning News Brief

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From an out-of-state criminal probe into an ex-Valley police commander, to an alleged fake cop busted on a Phoenix freeway, and a new law cracking down on lane splitting, here are your top stories for September 18, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Former police commander under criminal investigation

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2. Man allegedly impersonated officer on Phoenix freeway

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3. Murder attempt caught on chilling 911 call: PD

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4. New Arizona law cracks down on lane splitting

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5. Arizona researchers create early autism screening test

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