Alleged fake cop busted on I-17; Arizona cracks down on motorcycle lane splitters l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Friday, September 18, 2026.
From an out-of-state criminal probe into an ex-Valley police commander, to an alleged fake cop busted on a Phoenix freeway, and a new law cracking down on lane splitting, here are your top stories for September 18, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Former police commander under criminal investigation
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Former Glendale Police Commander Jay O’Neill is in custody and no longer employed by the city amid an out-of-state criminal investigation.
2. Man allegedly impersonated officer on Phoenix freeway
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A man accused of impersonating a police officer and pulling over another driver on I-17 in north Phoenix has been arrested, and DPS believes there may be other victims.
3. Murder attempt caught on chilling 911 call: PD
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Horrifying 911 audio captured the moment ex-con Errick Cooks allegedly shot a Phoenix woman, pistol-whipped her, and smashed through her window while declaring "this is how you do burglaries."
4. New Arizona law cracks down on lane splitting
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State lawmakers in Arizona have increased penalties for motorcyclists weaving through moving traffic while keeping stopped-traffic filtering legal.
5. Arizona researchers create early autism screening test
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Study shows 90% of children with autism have gut infections, paving the way for earlier diagnoses and targeted treatments.
A look at your weather
Dew point temperatures drop as Arizona transitions toward a typical fall weather pattern.
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