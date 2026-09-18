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Alleged fake cop busted on I-17; Arizona cracks down on motorcycle lane splitters l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published September 18, 2026 10:03 AM MST
Published September 18, 2026 10:03 AM MST
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The Morning News Brief on Friday, September 18, 2026.

From an out-of-state criminal probe into an ex-Valley police commander, to an alleged fake cop busted on a Phoenix freeway, and a new law cracking down on lane splitting, here are your top stories for September 18, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Former police commander under criminal investigation

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Former Glendale Police commander in custody amid out-of-state criminal probe
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Former Glendale Police commander in custody amid out-of-state criminal probe

Former Glendale Police Commander Jay O’Neill is in custody and no longer employed by the city amid an out-of-state criminal investigation.

2. Man allegedly impersonated officer on Phoenix freeway

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Man impersonated officer, pulled over driver on I-17: DPS
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Man impersonated officer, pulled over driver on I-17: DPS

A man accused of impersonating a police officer and pulling over another driver on I-17 in north Phoenix has been arrested, and DPS believes there may be other victims.

3. Murder attempt caught on chilling 911 call: PD

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'You ready to die?' Ex-con on drugs breaks into woman’s Phoenix home after shooting her in the leg, cops say
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'You ready to die?' Ex-con on drugs breaks into woman’s Phoenix home after shooting her in the leg, cops say

Horrifying 911 audio captured the moment ex-con Errick Cooks allegedly shot a Phoenix woman, pistol-whipped her, and smashed through her window while declaring "this is how you do burglaries."

4. New Arizona law cracks down on lane splitting

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New Arizona law stiffens penalties for motorcycle lane splitting
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New Arizona law stiffens penalties for motorcycle lane splitting

State lawmakers in Arizona have increased penalties for motorcyclists weaving through moving traffic while keeping stopped-traffic filtering legal.

5. Arizona researchers create early autism screening test

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Arizona researchers pioneer autism urine screening targeting gut bacteria
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Arizona researchers pioneer autism urine screening targeting gut bacteria

Study shows 90% of children with autism have gut infections, paving the way for earlier diagnoses and targeted treatments.

A look at your weather

Drier air signals potential end to Arizona monsoon
Drier air signals potential end to Arizona monsoon

Drier air signals potential end to Arizona monsoon

Dew point temperatures drop as Arizona transitions toward a typical fall weather pattern.

Click here for full forecast

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