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Teens arrested in connection with Casa Grande shooting, 1 remain on the loose: PD

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 16, 2026 2:09 PM MST
Published September 16, 2026 2:09 PM MST

The Brief

    • Casa Grande Police say 2 teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting on Sept. 14 that left a 10-year-old girl hurt.
    • Police say they have forwarded charges against the teens to the Pinal County Attorney's Office for review
    • Investigators are also looking for an 18-year-old suspect.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Police in Casa Grande say two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 10-year-old injured, as they continue to search for a third suspect.

What we know:

In a statement released on Sept. 16, police say a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on the afternoon of Sept. 15.

"Both juveniles have been identified as shooters in this investigation," read a portion of the statement.

The backstory:

Per a previous social media post by Casa Grande Police, officers were called to the area of Casa Grande Avenue and McMurray Boulevard at around 7 p.m. on Sept. 14.

"Responding Patrol Officers located a crime scene on Casa Grande Avenue, in front of the Casa Grande Union High School District Office," read a portion of the statement. "Shortly afterward, Officers responded to a nearby convenience store for a report of a 10-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder."

Police said the child was taken to Banner Casa Grande Medical Center, where she was treated and later released.

"Detectives believe these two incidents are related," police wrote.

What we don't know:

Due to their age, police did not identify the two people they had arrested.

What's next:

Casa Gande Police say they have forwarded the following criminal charges to the Pinal County Attorney's Office for review:

15-year-old suspect

  • Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (5 Counts)
  • Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon
  • Discharging a Firearm at a Residential Structure
  • Discharging a Firearm at a Non-Residential Structure (4 Counts)
  • Endangerment (5 Counts)
  • Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure in Furtherance of a Criminal Street Gang
  • Misconduct with Weapons (Possession Under 21)
  • Minor in Possession of Firearms
  • Unlawful Discharge of Firearms in City Limits

16-year-old suspect

  • Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (5 Counts)
  • Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon
  • Discharging a Firearm at a Residential Structure
  • Discharging a Firearm at a Non-Residential Structure (4 Counts)
  • Endangerment (5 Counts)
  • Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure in Furtherance of a Criminal Street Gang
  • Misconduct with Weapons (Prohibited Possessor)
  • Misconduct with Weapons (Possession Under 21)
  • Minor in Possession of Firearms
  • Unlawful Discharge of Firearms in City Limits

Dig deeper:

Besides the two teens, police say they are looking for a third suspect, who they identified as 18-year-old Francisco Solano Jr.

"Solano should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to contact or apprehend Solano," read a portion of the statement.

Francisco Solano Jr. (Casa Grande Police Department)

What you can do:

Police say anyone with information on the whereabouts of Solano should contact Casa Grande Police at (520) 421-8700.

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Casa Grande Police Department, with supplemental information gathered from a FOX 10 news report that was published on Sept. 15, 2026.

Crime and Public SafetyCasa GrandeNews