Arizona corrections officer arrested in Mexico; $10,000 door kick in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

Flood Watch
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Superior, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Cave Creek/New River, Aguila Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Globe/Miami, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonto Basin, Northwest Valley, Central Phoenix, Dripping Springs, Mazatzal Mountains, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, East Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Deer Valley, West Pinal County