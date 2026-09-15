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Arizona corrections officer arrested in Mexico; $10,000 door kick in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published September 15, 2026 6:51 PM MST
Published September 15, 2026 6:51 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - From a cartel ammo smuggling arrest, to a truck dangling off I-10, here are your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

1. Arizona woman arrested in Mexico over smuggling allegations

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Arizona correctional officer arrested in Mexico over alleged Sinaloa Cartel ammo smuggling
article

Arizona correctional officer arrested in Mexico over alleged Sinaloa Cartel ammo smuggling

Mexican authorities say they disrupted a cartel supply chain after finding 5,445 rounds of ammunition in a vehicle driven by Arizona correctional officer Yanet Dowden.

2. Dramatic crash near the I-10 in phoenix

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Crash leaves truck partially dangling off I-10 overpass
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Crash leaves truck partially dangling off I-10 overpass

Police say brake failure may had led to a serious crash on Sept. 15 on University Drive just off of Interstate 10 in Phoenix. The crash left a large truck partially dangling over the overpass.

3. 2026 Election: AZ superintendent candidates take part in debate

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2026 Election debate: Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction candidates
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2026 Election debate: Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction candidates

Two women who are vying to become the state's next top education official took part in a Clean Elections debate on Sept. 15.

4. Caught on video

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Security video captures door kick, costing Phoenix homeowner $10k in damage
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Security video captures door kick, costing Phoenix homeowner $10k in damage

A north Phoenix homeowner is speaking out after suspect teenagers kicked in her front double doors in what police believe is a dangerous TikTok challenge.

5. Driver involved in deadly rideshare crash sentenced

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Man sentenced to prison for role in crash that killed rideshare driver and her passenger: MCAO
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Man sentenced to prison for role in crash that killed rideshare driver and her passenger: MCAO

Maricopa County prosecutors say a 36-year-old man has been given a decades-long prison sentence for his role in a crash that left a rideshare driver, the driver's dog, and the passenger dead.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Arizona faces high risk of flash flooding as heavy rain approaches
Arizona faces high risk of flash flooding as heavy rain approaches

Arizona faces high risk of flash flooding as heavy rain approaches

Rounds of heavy rain will push northward across Arizona, bringing up to a month of rainfall in one day. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the widespread moisture, high flood risks, and cooler temperatures.

Get the Full Forecast

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