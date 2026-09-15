Arizona corrections officer arrested in Mexico; $10,000 door kick in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

Flood Watch

from WED 12:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northern Gila County, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Kaibab Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Marble and Glen Canyons