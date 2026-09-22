Arizona weather forecast: Storm chances increase as Hurricane Polo tracks near

The Brief A complex weather pattern will bring scattered storm chances and dropping temperatures across Arizona this week. Phoenix reaches 100 degrees Tuesday for the first day of fall before highs slip into the upper 90s through Friday. Hurricane Polo could draw additional tropical moisture into the state by late weekend or early next week.



A complex weather pattern over the next week will bring rain chances and slipping temperatures to Arizona.

What to Expect:

The broad weather pattern will provide moisture and a storm system from the south over the next few days. An area of high pressure will continue to draw moisture from the south into New Mexico and eastern Arizona over the next few days. At the same time, a trough and associated low-pressure center will lift northward of Arizona, coming from the west. A secondary low will slip southwest of Arizona and gradually usher additional moisture toward the state. Finally, a quick-moving disturbance will run up the eastern edge of Arizona, also coming from the south. This combination of systems will give the state scattered storm chances for multiple days.

On Tuesday, the forecast high caps around 100 degrees in Phoenix. The average high is 99 degrees for today. Today is also the first official day of fall, as the autumnal equinox occurs at 5:05 p.m. Eastern Arizona will see scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be heavy enough to trigger flooding along the state line into Mexico.

The quick-moving disturbance from the south will whirl storms into the state Wednesday. The storms will primarily fire up over eastern and northern Arizona. A few storms, however, are possible in Phoenix by the afternoon and evening.

Finally, a final storm system will lift from the southwest and trigger scattered storms into Arizona on Thursday. Again, there will be a chance for scattered showers to pass Phoenix.

With these passing systems, high temperatures slip into the upper 90s on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. By the weekend, forecast highs rebound to the low triple digits.

Hurricane Polo:

Meteorologists continue to monitor Hurricane Polo. For now, it appears some tropical moisture may be pulled into the state by late weekend or early next week. It is too early to determine if a more impactful track could be taken by Polo by early next week, bringing heavier rain potential.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.