Seen on TV: September 24

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Thursday, September 24, 2026

Elements at Sanctuary

5700 E. McDonald Dr.

Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

https://www.sanctuaryaz.com/dining/elements

Arizona Restaurant Week

Desert Mirage Alpaca Ranch

19007 W. Roadrunner Rd.

Wittmann, AZ 85361

http://Desertmiragealpacaranch.com

Flerish Marketplace

3850 E. Thunderbird Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85032

www.civitanfoundationaz.org/flerish-marketplace

Live-streamed video