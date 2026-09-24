Seen on TV: September 24
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Thursday, September 24, 2026
Elements at Sanctuary
- 5700 E. McDonald Dr.
- Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
- https://www.sanctuaryaz.com/dining/elements
Arizona Restaurant Week
Desert Mirage Alpaca Ranch
- 19007 W. Roadrunner Rd.
- Wittmann, AZ 85361
- http://Desertmiragealpacaranch.com
Flerish Marketplace
- 3850 E. Thunderbird Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85032
- www.civitanfoundationaz.org/flerish-marketplace