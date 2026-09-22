NASA chief visits Glendale to highlight Arizona tech powering moon mission

The Brief America is competing in a new space race to return astronauts to the moon before China, which aims for a 2029 landing. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman visited Honeywell in Glendale to highlight the region's technology contributions to deep-space missions. Local teams build crucial avionics, guidance, navigation, and life-support systems that enable long-term lunar missions and generate economic benefits across Arizona.



As the nation races to return astronauts to the moon, technology built in Arizona is powering the mission.

What Happened:

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman visited Honeywell in Glendale on Sept. 22 to examine the work firsthand, as the United States aims to land on the lunar surface before China, which plans to land in 2029.

"Find tens of thousands of other planets hiding behind distant worlds," Isaacman said. "We have an awful lot going on, and obviously, Honeywell and a lot of the work coming out of Arizona plays a huge part of it."

Dig deeper:

The key to staying ahead in that race is Arizona technology.

"Avionics and guidance navigation and control systems that make a lot of what I describe possible, and knows where it is in space and where to go is manufactured right here," Isaacman said.

Beyond navigation, local teams are developing advanced life support systems to remove carbon dioxide and supply clean air to ensure long-term stays on the lunar surface. Local leaders say keeping Arizona at the forefront of aerospace secures vital high-tech jobs across the state.

"When NASA goes out and undertakes these near-impossible missions, the technology that we pioneer alongside industry to make those missions possible have immense benefits," Isaacman said.

The visit proves that as NASA shoots for the moon, the economic and technological payoff stays right here in Arizona.