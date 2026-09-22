SRP drains Canyon Lake for dam maintenance as Tortilla Flat businesses stay open

The Brief SRP has started draining Canyon Lake to lower water levels by about 54 feet over roughly 16 weeks to conduct critical dam safety inspections and maintenance, a process that only occurs once every 20 years. Local businesses in Tortilla Flat initially experienced a sharp decline in revenue after the lake was closed, believing that visitors falsely assumed all surrounding areas and roads were shut down. Foot traffic and business are beginning to rebound as the local community rallies, with owners expecting the rare sight of the drained lake to eventually draw crowds.



SRP has officially started draining Canyon Lake, dropping water levels to inspect the dam and complete critical maintenance.

Officials say this safety work only happens once every two decades. While nearby businesses felt an immediate sting, owners say crowds are already starting to bounce back.

What they're saying:

At Canyon Lake, it is not just the water levels plunging; local revenue took a dive right along with it.

"I would say that we went from being in the black to being in the red," said John Buber, Tortilla Flat general manager.

SRP started draining the lake this month for critical dam safety checks that happen once every 20 years, but requires the lake to be closed.

"For a couple weeks, it was really slow because everyone heard the lake was closed, and they just assumed everything was," Buber said. "That is not the truth. We got the road open all the way to us, and we're open right now."

Businesses in Tortilla Flat want to make one thing crystal clear.

"If you see the sign that says the lake is closed, you're right. The lake is closed. Tortilla Flat is open," Buber said.

Slowly but surely, traffic along the Apache Trail is picking up again.

"The community is banding together and they're coming out. We really appreciate them," Buber said.

Local revenue dipped after SRP closed Canyon Lake for 20-year dam safety checks, but visitors are returning to Tortilla Flat.

Dig deeper:

That includes one group whose focus is on the roads, not the water.

"It's all about the passion we share about the Z Car, the Datsun and the Nissan Z in particular," said Chantelle Criscione, who was visiting Tortilla Flat with ZCON. "It's a week-long event, and we plan a ride to Tortilla Flat to just showcase the fabulous scenery we have here."

"I feel really blessed with this group coming out today because it just shows that they love Tortilla Flat as much as we love our guests," Buber said.

SRP is lowering water levels by about 54 feet over roughly 16 weeks. Business owners think that rare sight might actually draw its own crowd.

"Once it empties all the way, it's going to be a sight for people to come see," Buber said. "It's going to draw people here and for me, I wanna know what's down there. I don't have any idea what's down there."

SRP says no water will be wasted, just stored in other reservoirs while the work is being done.