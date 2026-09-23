Casa Grande house party shooting: 2 more teens arrested, search underway for 4th suspect

The Brief Police in Casa Grande are looking for 20-year-old Laron Kelley in connection with a Sept. 20 shooting. The shooting, which happened during a house party, left 18-year-old Joseph Castro dead. 3 teens have already been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.



Police in Casa Grande say they have identified a new suspect, as they continue to investigate a shooting that left one person dead.

What's New:

According to a statement released on Casa Grande Police's Facebook page on Sept. 23, detectives have identified 20-year-old Laron Kelley as a fourth suspect in the case.

Police say Kelley should be considered armed and dangerous.

Laron Kelley (Courtesy: Casa Grande Police Department)

In the same post, Casa Grande Police say two additional suspects, whom they identify as a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, have been arrested. With the arrest of a 16-year-old boy on Sept. 20, police say they have made three arrests in connection with the deadly shooting so far.

The backstory:

Casa Grande Police said multiple shots were fired outside a house party near Trekell and Rodeo roads at around 1:20 a.m. on Sept. 20. The victim, identified as 18-year-old Joseph Castro, was found dead in the home's driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Castros' father said he had left the house for five minutes to go to the gas station, came back, and saw his son lying in their driveway. The father says Castro was one of five siblings and worked a full-time job, and leaves behind a large family now grieving his loss.

"He was very responsible. He was grown up for an 18-year-old. He just turned 18 two weeks ago. Joey, I love you. I miss you. It's not going to be the same here without you," the father said.

What you can do:

Police say they continue to ask for the public's help in finding Kelley, as well as their help in "identifying any additional suspects involved in this homicide."

People with credible information can send an anonymous tip by contacting Casa Grande's Silent Witness at (520) 836-2100.