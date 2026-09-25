End of an era: Downtown Phoenix YMCA prepares to shut down

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The Brief The Downtown Phoenix YMCA, located at 350 1st Ave., is scheduled to permanently close its doors on Sept. 30 after operating for more than 70 years. Leadership determined the building outlived its useful life, and is assisting approximately 70 residents attached to the facility with finding new housing. Facility memberships will automatically transfer to the Chris-Town location on 17th Avenue, though members retain access to all 11 Phoenix-area locations.



It is the end of an era in Downtown Phoenix as the YMCA, which has been in operation since the 1950s, is set to close at the end of the month.

"It kinda hurts a little bit," one local said. "It's old, but it's still the YMCA, and they help people in need."

"Sorry to see the place go," another person added.

The backstory:

For more than 70 years, the Downtown Phoenix YMCA has served the community from a building along 1st Avenue.

"Unfortunately, the building at 350 1st Avenue had just outlived its useful life," said Valley of the Sun YMCA Vice President of Operations Kirsten Gray.

YMCA leadership says the decision to close the location came after months of discussions and evaluations of the building. The location has a residential unit attached, and Gray says there were roughly 70 people living there when the decision to close the building was made in early August.

"We let them know early on and we've been working very closely and tirelessly with them to help them secure new housing," Gray said.

Local perspective:

One of those residents, a man named Jeff, spoke outside the building on Friday.

"I like it I mean it's good people working here and I loved living here. I'm not happy that I've got to move," Jeff said.

Others shared their memories of the Y from years past.

"I grew up coming here with my dad like since I played basketball I used to come here and lift and do cardio and stuff," one person shared.

Another remembered, "I used to come here when I lived in this area, do a little workout, and that's when it was in the basement."

What's next:

Gray says discussions over next steps for the property have included stakeholders who will help preserve the historic reputation.

"We engaged experts and partners," Gray said. "We're working with ASU to do historical preservation to make sure that everything that needs to be captured to tell the story of the YMCA in downtown Phoenix impacting lives is still there."

The YMCA will keep ownership of the land.

"And we have been working with community partners and the community to decide what is going to make the greatest impact on downtown Phoenix moving forward," Gray said.

When the doors close on Sept. 30, facility memberships will transfer over to the Chris-Town location on 17th Avenue. However, members have access to any of the 11 Phoenix locations.

Valley of the Sun YMCA locations

https://valleyymca.org/locations/