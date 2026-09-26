Armed suspect wanted for Phoenix convenience store robbery

The Brief Police are searching for the suspect wanted in an armed robbery at a convenience store earlier this month. A suspect walked into the store holding a gun in his left hand, pointed it at an employee, and demanded money before walking out. Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps identify the suspect.



Police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint while wearing a distinctive Marvin the Martian hat.

What we know:

An armed robbery occurred on the morning of Sept. 5, at 11 a.m. at a local convenience store.

The suspect walked into the store, pointed a gun held in his left hand at an employee, and demanded money. The employee complied and gave him an amount of money. The suspect then walked out of the store.

Surveillance photos show the suspect walking inside and exiting the store. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing jeans, a dark shirt, and a hat with Marvin the Martian on it.

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What we don't know:

Officials did not release the name of the convenience store or the cross streets of the location.

What you can do:

A $1,000 reward is being offered for anyone who provides information on the case, with authorities hoping someone will recognize the suspect by his appearance, the way he holds his gun, or his hat featuring the cartoon character Marvin the Martian.

Anyone with information is asked to call 480-WITNESS or submit details online at SilentWitness.org.