Driver knocks out power, plows into Phoenix 7-Eleven before reportedly vanishing into darkness

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The Brief Phoenix fire and police crews launched a land and air search along a canal early Saturday after a hit-and-run driver crashed into a 7-Eleven near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road. First responders found the car lodged into the closed gas station with no occupants inside, following initial reports that the driver had leaped into the water. Salt River Project crews worked to restore power severed during the crash while Phoenix police continue searching for the missing driver.



A late-night hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix sparked a multi-agency search by land and air early Sunday morning after a vehicle knocked out neighborhood power and then slammed into a 7-Eleven gas station.

What we know:

Emergency crews were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 27 to the intersection of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road after reports came in that a driver had crashed and jumped into a nearby canal. Responding firefighters and Phoenix police officers found a single car lodged into the gas station's convenience store, which had closed up shop for the night, so there were no people inside.

Concerned the driver may have jumped into the water, Phoenix fire and police search teams scoured the canal for two miles in both directions. Police also deployed a helicopter equipped with infrared thermal imaging to scan the surrounding area, but no patient or driver was located in the water or neighborhood.

Dig deeper:

Investigators determined the suspect car first struck a utility pole before continuing on and colliding with the 7-Eleven building. The impact severed power to nearby streetlights and the gas station. Salt River Project (SRP) crews responded to the scene to repair damaged utility lines and work toward restoring power. "Repairs are expected to take some time," a spokesperson said.

What's next:

Phoenix police have taken over the hit-and-run investigation as the search for the missing driver continues.

Map of the crash site:

This is a developing story.